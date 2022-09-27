0.8m children enrolled in govt schools in KP: minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai on Monday said that 798,333 boys and girls had been enrolled in ongoing enrollment campaign across the province. He said the enrollment campaign was started in August and extended till September 10, due to flood situation in various districts of the province. The enrollment campaign started on 1 August that ended successfully on 10 September. Out of the total, including the merged tribal areas, 798,333 boys and girls got admissions in govt schools of which 109,000 students were from private schools, which is an outstanding achievement, the provincial minister told and added, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education department has started admission campaign under the “Parhega to Barega Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” in all schools of the province to increase literacy rate and enroll dropout students.

Talking APP, he said, “Admission continue in both first and second shift schools together so that the children working in the first shift can also get an opportunity to study.” He said that this year the entire admission campaign system would be digitized for which the Education Department has created an app and complete data of all children would be available online on the dashboard. All the record of the newly admitted students promoted to middle, high and higher secondary level along with complete details will be registered, he expressed.