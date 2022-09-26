Farhan Saeed, Hania Amir dazzle the audience at HUM Awards

Farhan Saeed and Hania Amir, two outstanding actors from Pakistan, put up an outstanding performance at the 8th HUM Awards on Saturday night in Toronto. The on-screen couple blew everyone away with their superb rendition of Lollywood classics.

Hania Amir and Farhan Saeed, were recently glimpsed together in the eagerly anticipated drama serial “Mere Humsafar” on ARY Digital. The on-screen connection between Hania and Farhan was adored by the audience, and both actors excelled in their most recent project, which received a tonne of acclaim.

One of the most awaited performances by Farhan Saeed and Hania Amir wowed the audience at Toronto’s 8th HUM Awards with a stunning couple performance. The pair lit up the stage with their incredible dance performance. They both won the show along with the hearts of many.