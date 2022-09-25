Denmark envoy urges world to help flood-hit Pakistan

The Ambassador of Denmark in Pakistan, Jakob Linulf, has said that the floods had inflicted heavy damages in Pakistan and hundreds of people had lost lives due to it, the international community should come forward to help the victims. He said this in an interview with APP during his recent visit to Khipro town in district Sanghar where he inspected water purification plant established for flood hit people by Denmark Emergency Management Agency (DEMA).

The Ambassador expressed sympathies with the families of flood victims over the loss of lives and offered condolence to them on behalf of the government and the people of Denmark. He said the Denmark always providing assistance to the people affected by natural disasters all over the world including Pakistan and funds are being utilized through United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU) and the international NGOs for the rehabilitation of the victims. About water purification plant, the Danish Ambassador informed that DEMA had established purification plant in Khipro areas of Sindh province from which one hundred thousands litre purified water is being supplied to rain and flood hit population daily basis.

He said this plant is being run and managed by Denmark Emergency Management Agency in collaboration with Maersk, a Danish shipping organization aiming at providing clean drinking water to the affectees.

The rain water accumulated is being purified with the help of state of the art machinery installed in Khipro town committee’s ground, Jakob said and added that same water after being passing through the process were supplied to the rain victims through water tankers. On the occasion,the DEMA official said the plant will continue to work till October 6 and people will be supplied over one hundred thousands litre pure water daily. Earlier, Danish Ambassador took a around of the water purification plant and DEMA officials briefed him about its working.

The Ambassador was told that in a first step contaminated rain water is shifted into plastic containers placed outside of the lake and then it was passed through different machines for its purification. He also questioned about the functioning of the plant and inspected whole process of purification. The Ambassador also visited road side makeshift camps of the flood hit people and distributed purified water among them. He also disbursed biscuits, chocolates and other edible items among children present there. He was accompanied by Ms. Maria of Danish Embassy, Eric from DEMA, Maersk CEO Wajeeh Din and other staff members during his visit to the site.