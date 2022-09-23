Khuzdar: CTD kills two alleged terrorists in Khuzdar. The spokesperson for the CTD said terrorists were associated with a proscribed organization.

Counter Terrorism Department Balochistan conducted an operation in Sorgar area of District Khuzdar. Two militants including Matiullah aka Bismillah, carrying 01 million PKR head money were killed in the shootout while 2-3 militants escaped. Arms & Explosives were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists.

Earlier in November, last year, the CTD of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police had killed four terrorists in a shootout during an overnight search operation in the Kohat region’s Hangu and Spin Wam areas.

Terrorists had opened fire at the personnel while they were returning from the operation in the Banda area. The CTD officials’ retaliation had left four militants killed while three to four of them managed to flee the area taking advantage of the darkness.

The killed terrorists had been identified as Sadiqullah alias Al-Qaida, Ahmed Raheem alias Saud, Samim Saeed alias Ustad, and Mustafa alias Mulla, belonged to the Amir Hatim faction of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).