Shehryar Afridi’s residence attacked with hand grenade

Kohat: Some unidentified miscreants attacked the house of Sheharyar Afridi with a hand grenade.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi‘s residence was attacked with a hand grenade. The attack took place at the ancestral house of the former federal minister and chairman Kashmir Committee.

According to the police, the grenade was thrown and it fell near the gate of the house. No death or injury was reported in the incident.

Police claimed to have CCTV evidence of the incident. Further, the assault is being investigated by police.

Meanwhile, the CCTV clip of the attack is circulating on Twitter.