Adam Levine sends dirty texts to yoga teacher. Adam Levine’s former yoga teacher is another woman accusing the singer of sending her flirtatious text messages.

Alanna Zabel turned to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday in a bid to ‘let it all out’ and ‘expose’ the singer.

Zabel revealed that Adam told his friends she had the “best ass in town and it was cute.”

“One day he texted me saying, ‘I want to spend the day with you naked,’” she further claimed. Adam was Zabel’s client from 2007 to 2010.

“When you look at the Cause and Effect that came from Adam’s one text, either flirtatious or mis-sent, we can see how cautious and mindful we should be with our actions, and how they affect others,” she wrote.

This comes after Adam himself released a statement addressing cheating allegations. He revealed that “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner”. The singer is married to model Behati Prinsloo.