12 year old girl raped at gunpoint in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR: In another incident of sexual assault, a 12-year-old girl was raped at gunpoint in Bahawalnagar, Punjab on Thursday.

The incident took place in Bahawalnagar’s Pir Shah area, where an unknown accused abducted a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint and raped her.

The accused fled away from the crime scene after raping the girl. The police registered the case of the incident and moved the rape victim to the district hospital.

In one such incident, a woman was raped during a robbery attempt in Faisalabad, last year.

10 men barged into a house located in Islam Nagar, a locality in Samundri, Faisalabad, while one of the men of the muggers’ group raped the woman.