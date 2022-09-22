KP govt approves use of drone technology by police, PDMA

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to introduce drone technology for policing, agriculture, mining and rescue sectors to increase work efficiency.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the implementation of the project to use drone technology in key sectors while chairing a meeting attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Bangash, IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari, Additional Secretary and other administrative secretaries.

He said that use of drone technology will improve operational and investigative capabilities of the police force, patrolling through drones would save the lives of policemen. “The use of drone technology is the need of time keeping in view it’s role in increasing work efficiency, productivity, decreasing workload and production costs, improving accuracy and resolving security issues on a vast scale”, he said.

He said that drone technology will further improve rescue operations, adding that the project was an important milestone towards effective policing.

Mahmood Khan has directed to introduce drone technology in police department and PDMA in the first phase and later extend it to minerals, agriculture and other sectors. The initial estimated cost of the project is Rs 500 million and will be launched from the divisional headquarters.