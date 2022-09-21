Is Meghan Markle pregnant again? Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband on Monday after a day that saw Britain and the world pay a final farewell to the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, in a dazzling show of pomp and ceremony.

Amid formality and careful choreography, there were moments of raw emotion. Late in the day, an ashen-faced King Charles held back tears, while grief was etched on the faces of several members of the royal family.

As the Britons mourned the death of their beloved monarch, some royal commentators remained obsessed with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Focusing on her picture, several commentators and royal fans started speculating about whether the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant. Is Meghan Markle pregnant again?

Some people claimed that she was wearing a wireless transmitter waist strap.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with the royal family once again on Monday as they bid an emotional farewell to the Queen at her funeral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to mingle some members of their family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Meghan and Harry’s sweet bond with their niece and nephew was evident for all to see during the poignant day.

At one point, Charlotte was seen turning around to catch her aunt Meghan’s eye, who in return smiled back at the seven-year-old.