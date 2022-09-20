UNODC, FIA to organize high-level consultation

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Country Office Pakistan in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would organize a one-day high-level consultation of national and provincial Trafficking in Persons (TIP) on Wednesday. The purpose of this consultation is to provide a platform to all the relevant stakeholders to discuss the issues related to TIP, said a press release.

It will also provide an opportunity for all the committee members to meet and do deliberations around objectives of these committees. The national consultations and meetings followed by it will also serve as a platform where the committee members will be briefed on TIP, the enacted laws, and its rules, as well as the importance of monitoring and reporting systems.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah will be the chief guest of the event. UNODC representative Dr Jeremy Mislom, Director General FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt, Chief of Mission IOM, Ms Mio Sato, Deputy Head of Delegation of the European Union in Pakistan H.E. Thomas Seiler, will also give their remarks at the event. Senior representatives of the FIA, UNODC, the European Union, IOM and conveners, co-conveners, and members of Punjab provincial and district level committees have been invited to attend the consultation.