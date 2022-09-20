8 girls among 10 people abducted in Lahore

Lahore: 10 people including 8 girls were abducted from different parts of Lahore within 24 hours in Lahore.

The cases of abduction in Lahore could not be stopped. The police registered many cases separately. Among the abducted, 18-year-old Mehwish and 17-year-old Aminh are included. The two were abducted from Liaquatabad area of Lahore by unknown persons.

Another girl named Malaika was abducted in Kahna. The girl went to buy necessary household items from market and was abducted at gunpoint. In another incident Zanira was abducted from Johar Town Area of Lahore. The victim’s mother named Shahnaz reported.

Another incident occurred in Sunder area. The victim’s father Karim Bakhsh told her daughter Suraya was abducted.

In another incident Shaheen, daughter of Musarat Bibi was abducted in Chohang area.

Meanwhile, Fauzia’s daughter was kidnapped in the Hanjarwal area and her husband was abducted by armed men, while a 24-year-old son of Allah Rakha who was mentally ill, was abducted in the Kahana area.

These incidents have increased fear among citizens. Police have registered complaints and are investigating the matter.

Many incidents of ransom kidnapping has also been in sight in Lahore city’s various areas.