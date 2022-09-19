Trevor Noah condemns royalists for getting ‘angry’ over people not mourning the Queen. Trevor Noah slammed royalists who are pressurizing people “oppressed by the British Crown” to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The comedian said that some royalists were getting “angry” in a “really ignorant way” with people not sharing the same level of grief over the loss of the Queen as them.

He dished that one “can’t expect people to show respect for something that never respected them” saying that it’s “recolonizing” people to force them to do something they do not want to do.

In a viral video clip from The Daily Show, Noah said, “What was fascinating to me was seeing how angry some people were that not everybody had the same opinion of the queen and how much they wanted other people to have that. In a really ignorant way to be honest, you know.”

“I’m shocked that people want others who were under the British Empire to share the same level of mourning,” he added. “Why would they do it? People are like ‘show some respect, this person died.’ And people are like ‘so what?’ Like everywhere, you know what I mean, all over Africa, all over India, there are so many places where people go, ‘but do you know the British Empire did to us.’”

Not everyone is mourning the Queen’s death. Some in Africa for example… pic.twitter.com/otYKsECnlQ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 18, 2022

“And people are like, ‘that’s somebody’s grandmother, show some reverence’ and I actually found it interesting because you know what it is? Most of the time, it’s not about respecting the person or what they’ve done or what they have.

“In a weird way, it’s that people have this strange reverence for fame. It’s that a famous person has gone and so everyone must respect them regardless of what the famous person is famous for.

Further talking about the on-going debate, the television show host said, “You can’t say to people who have been oppressed by the British Crown that they should not in some way shape or form say whatever they want.”

“You can’t expect people to show respect for something that never respected them,” Noah added. “You can say ‘hey, this is my queen, I still love what she represents. That’s your queen but don’t expect everybody else to now adopt.”

“Because basically what you’re doing is recolonizing the people and saying ‘this is who you support, this is who you cheer for,’” the comedian said. “No, you do your mourning and they’ll live their lives. Long live the King.”