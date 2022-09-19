Defense Ministry, GHQ to discuss next COAS: Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the defense ministry and the GHQ will consult on the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS) by October end and the decision will be made soon. Asif was speaking at Nawaz Sharif’s London residence where he arrived accompanying Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Khwaja Asif said that the appointment of the next COAS was a routine matter and it is the first time in history that Imran Khan is raising a ‘hue and cry’ over the issue. The date of appointment is over two months away, he said.

He said that only Imran Khan is worried about the appointment and raising a hue and cry. “The process [for the army chief’s appointment] will start two to three weeks before [the incumbent’s retirement] as is traditionally done in the past,” he told reporters. “I must say that the chief’s loyalty is with the country and he is not under any politician.” Secondly, he also has his loyalty to his institution, he added.

“He is the one who commands 700,000 officers who are ready to give their life on his call. His position and personality should not be made a part of any controversy – a political controversy”.

Asif’s remarks come amid intensifying speculation on the future army chief, a process that has entered the political discourse of late due to ousted prime minister Imran Khan – who has claimed that the coalition goverment wants its “preferred” military chief to “escape graft cases”, a statement drew flak from the military and government.