Backdoor re-conciliatory efforts can be fruitful by Oct 15: Sh Rashid

Former interior minister and Pakistan Awami League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has seen a kind of friction between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistan People’s Party on the issue of important “appointment” while lauding the beautiful “swing” delivered by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, hoping that behind-the-scene “reconciliatory efforts” can be fruitful by October 15. Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, Sh Rashid wrote, “The actual issue regarding appointment has fallen between the PPP and Shehbaz. Imran Khan has gone after delivering a beautiful swing. Bilawal didn t even like to go to Samarkand in Shehbaz s plane. So the behind-the-scene reconciliation efforts can be successful till October 15. Otherwise, there will be judo karate on the streets. The MQM has to pay the price for its politics. If decisions are not taken on time, then time waits for none.”