Farhan Saeed celebrates Bollywood-style birthday on ‘Mere Humsafar’ set

The birthday celebration video of showbiz A-lister Farhan Saeed from the sets of ‘Mere Humsafar’ goes viral on social media.

On her account of the photo and video sharing application, Wednesday, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star shared a sneak peek of the birthday celebration of her co-star and Pakistan’s heartthrob, Farhan Saeed, who turned 38 yesterday.

“On this beautiful occasion of @farhan_saeed aka Hamza’s birthday we made this little present for our mere humsafar fam,” Aamir captioned the Instagram reel, which sees the introduction of each of the cast members of the trending serial on the tune of Shahrukh Khan’s song – the title track of Bollywood movie ‘Om Shanti Om.’

The viral video, watched and loved by millions of followers of Hania Aamir, garnered immense love for the ‘Mere Humsafar’ duo aka ‘Halza’.

Have a glimpse at some of the comments on the post.

Hala and Hamza

Cutest video of the day

Lastttt part

The ending omgggg?

You made our day?

OMG mere Humsafar beautiful reel?

The birthday boy also dropped a red heart in the comments section.

‘Mere Humsafar’ – written by Saira Raza and helmed by Qasim Ali Mureed – features an ensemble supporting cast to lead duo, Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir, with the likes of Samina Ahmed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Hira Khan, Zoya Nasir, Omer Shahzad, Tara Mehmood and Aly Khan.

The family play is one of the hottest shows of this season, with millions of YouTube views on each of the episodes. The massive fanbase of the serial is not limited to Pakistan and is a top trending Pakistani drama in multiple countries including India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The second last episode of ‘Mere Humsafar’ will air in prime time tonight on ARY Digital.