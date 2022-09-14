NDMA warns of dangerous floods in parts of Punjab

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned that from September 18, the flow of water in the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers and their adjacent channels of Punjab is expected to increase.

As per the details, NDMA has issued a flood advisory, according to which India may also be affected by Sutlej and Chenab during September 17-18.

The NDMA advisory revealed that the flow of water in the Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab, and sewer lines may increase to a dangerous level. The NDMA has directed that early warning should be given to the risk-prone areas. All concerned federal, provincial, and district departments have also been instructed to exercise caution.

Around 900,000 acres of land have been affected by the massive floods and rains in various districts of south Punjab, while 40 people have been killed during the calamity. Another 37 people have been killed due to collapsing of houses.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday warned of a perilous outbreak of water and vector-borne diseases while ordering the rapid dewatering of the flooded areas during his visit to Balochistan’s Sohbatpur district.

“Infectious diseases are spreading in the flood-affected areas. Controlling the outbreak is crucial,” the premier said. PM Shehbaz cautioned that dealing with disease outbreak will become difficult if measures to limit the spread are not taken. Appropriate steps should be taken for dewatering with the help of additional machinery and resources, he stressed.

While addressing the flood affectees, PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a two-month waiver of water utility charges for the consumers residing in flood-affected areas all over the country.

He said the government would not charge the consumers in the flood-hit areas for the bills of August and September. He further added that the coalition government along with the provincial government was making utmost efforts to provide relief to the people in flood-hit areas.

Serving the masses, he said, was the noblest deed “instead of indulging in politicking as done by some leaders” even in the grave flood situation.