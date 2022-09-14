Coke Studio Live — final line-up announced

Coca-Cola brings back the magic of music with Coke Studio Live for the first ever live performance in the UAE.

The final line-up features fans favorite Faisal Kapadia, Young Stunners along with previously announced singers.

Karakoram, best known for their song Yeh Dunya, The iconic rap duo Young Stunners, and Faisal Kapadia, a former vocalist of the famous band ‘Strings’ will perform at the live concert.

Fans can also look forward to a performance by, Pasoori dou, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, and also a few numbers by Justin Bibis and Hasan Raheem.

Helmed by Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, Coke Studio live will also feature a line-up of brilliant instrumentalists including Annan Noukhez, Zain Peerzada, Bilawal Lahooti, Omair Farooq, Veeru Shan, Saad ul Hasan, Haider Ali, Haider Ali Tafu, Yusuf Ramay, Melvin Arthur, Awais Kazmi, Action Zain and Aziz Kazi.

The much anticipated Coke Studio Live concert will take place at Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk on October 14, 2022.

The tickets are officially on sale on Coca-Cola Arena website.

Coca-Cola Middle East is also giving a chance to win tickets to Coke Studio Live on the purchase of a Coca-Cola special edition 330ml can.