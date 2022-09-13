China delivers 200 tons of onions to aid flood victims:

The government of China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region has sent 200 tonnes of onions across the Khunjerab Pass to help people in Pakistani flood-affected areas.

On their route to Pakistan, the Xinjiang government donated truckloads of onions for the flood-affected areas.

Thank you China; Thank you Xinjiang, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said in a tweet.

— Moin ul Haque (@PakAmbChina) September 12, 2022

According to the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, 200 tonnes of onions donated by China to help Pakistan’s flood-affected regions have been sent into Pakistan via Khunjerab Pass. We sincerely hope that this shipment of goods can assist those in the afflicted areas in overcoming the floods and returning to normal life as soon as possible.

Recently, Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency, Luo Zhaohui during a virtual meeting with Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Akhtar Nawaz announced to provide onions to ensure food supplies to the flood-hit people in Pakistan.

As per official sources, at the end of August, the first 3,000 tents of a total of 25,000 were flown from Sichuan Province to Pakistan by Chinese military airplanes and put into use.

Last week, China’s Xinjiang’s government donated a batch of relief supplies worth RMB one million to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for tackling the flood.

The relief materials included tents, cotton-padded clothing, and quilts with cotton wadding, among other things. At a ceremony staged at the Khunjerab Pass, all the aid was delivered to the GB authorities.

It is important to note that both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have already expressed their sincere gratitude to the Chinese government and people for providing aid to Pakistan’s flood victims in separate messages.