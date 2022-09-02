40 truckloads of onions, tomatoes reach Taftan

At least 40 trucks of onions and tomatoes reached Balochistan’s Taftan from Iran on Thursday. The country witnessed a significant increase in the price of the aforementioned vegetables due to the recent monsoon rains and floods that destroyed crop yields through the entire country. While the means of communication were also badly affected, there were severe difficulties in the delivery of vegetables and other essential items. Due to the increased prices of onions and tomatoes, the government has decided to abolish duty on these vegetables for 90 days. According to government officials, onions and tomatoes will arrive in the country on a daily basis for now. Currently, the cost of onions and tomatoes is around Rs300 per kilo.