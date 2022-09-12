Urwa Hocane is all set to dazzle our screens in the next drama, Meri Shehzadi, scripted by the acclaimed writer, well known for Pyaar ke Sadqay, Zanjabeel Asim Shah.

The series is directed by Mere Humsafar’s director, Qasim Ali Mureed under the umbrella of Momina Duraid Production.

According to reports, the serial contains all the glimmers of tragedy, suffering, and love. Dania (Urwa Hocane), one of the main characters, vividly recalls Lady Diana from her formative years to the tragic events that occurred in the royal household in the serial. And Urwa Hocane seems to portray this with ease.

Urwa Hocane’s persona, who can be considered as a political leader, philanthropist, survivor, and princess of hearts, was first introduced to us by Meri Shehzadi. It’s time to show strong female characters, and Meri Shehzadi is full with messages that the audience will pick up along the road. Added Urwa.

Seeing an actor take on such a difficult and thought-provoking role at a time when women’s empowerment is much needed is undoubtedly a breath of fresh air.

The serial is set to be on our screens soon on Hum TV

The multi talented @VJURWA is here again with another breaking the

charts serial "MERI SHEHZADI " ❗

Can't wait for another stellar performance by ever graceful #UrwaHocane

as the PRINCESS OF HEARTS❗

Coming Soon On @Humtvnetwork pic.twitter.com/kE8Cn9pAvU — MediaSpring PK (@MediaSpringPk) September 12, 2022

Alongside Imran Ashraf, the actor made her TV comeback in Mushk two years ago. The next year, Hocane appeared in a number of TV programmes, including the horror film Neeli Zinda Hai, the period drama Amanat alongside Imran Abbas and Saboor Aly, and most recently, Badzaat with Ashraf. She has never been on screen with Rehman before they were matched together as an actor.

In addition, Hocane is getting ready to make her directorial debut with the film Tich Button, starring Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, Iman Ali, and Sonya Hussyn. On October 28, it will be shown in theatres all throughout the country.