Bigg Boss 16 teaser: Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill to host the show

A new teaser of the upcoming season of the reality show, Bigg Boss, was unveiled by actor Salman Khan. The actor will return with season 16 of the show as the host.

Taking to its Instagram account, a private TV channel shared the promo clip in which Salman Khan dropped hints about the new season.

The clip started with a voiceover saying that Bigg Boss witnessed everyone’s game in the last 15 years. The video gave glimpses of Gauahar Khan, late Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Tanishaa Mukerji in their respective seasons. It also said, “This time Bigg Boss will show his own game.”

The video was shared with the caption, “Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki (In these 15 years everybody played their own game, but this time Bigg Boss will play).

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch reality show Big Brother. The first season was aired in 2006 on Sony TV with Arshad Warsi as the host. Shilpa Shetty replaced Arshad to become the host in the second season. Amitabh Bachchan hosted the show for the third season. Since then, Salman has been hosting the show.

Though the team hasn’t officially announced the name of the contestants yet, actor Charu Asopa and her husband-actor Rajeev Sen have confirmed that they were approached for the show.

According to the source, Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan. As per the report, the show will begin on October 1.