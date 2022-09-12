Karachi: (Servent killed minor after sexually assaulting her) A 10-year-old girl, Dua was strangled to death by a servant and his friend. The girl had gone to give lunch to the servant. Reportedly, the servant first brutally tortured and sexually assaulted the minor. Then, he murdered the victim.

The incident happened in the Kashmir Colony area of Mehmoodabad in Karachi. The police have arrested accused Zeeshan and his ally.

Zeeshan used to live in the same house as the victim. He used to drive Dua’s father’s pickup van. He brought household goods for Dua’s family.

Accused Zeeshan dragged the girl to his room and molested her before strangling her to death.

Karachi Chief says that the incident is being investigated from every angle.

Consequently, a woman heard Dua’s screams. The woman was in a hurry to go to give tuition. So, the woman did not stop to inquire why the little girl was screaming. She said she regrets that she did not stop and went inside to help the little girl.

A total number of 92 cases reported murder after sexual abuse in 2021 as per reports. There are also cases that are not even reported. The cases of only Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) were 2275, with both genders equally victimized in 2021.