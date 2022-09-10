Two new trains on Lahore-Pindi Route: Pakistan Railways announced on Friday to launch two new trains. The trains will operate on Lahore-Rawalpindi route from September 5th and 6th onwards.

Both the trains would have AC, Standard AC, and Economy classes, the notification read.

According to a Railway Spokesperson, the trains will operate with stops on Gujranwala, Gujrat, Chaklala railway stations.

Pakistan Railways has decided to operate two new trains between Lahore-Rawalpindi for the convenience of the people. Accordingly, it is processed on the special instructions of Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

According to the details, the first non-stop train will depart from Lahore at 7:30 pm from Monday and reach Rawalpindi at 11:40 pm. Similarly, this non-stop train will depart from Rawalpindi at 7:30 pm and reach Lahore at 11:40 pm.

The second train will depart from Lahore at 5 am on Tuesday and reach Rawalpindi at 9:25am stopping at Gujranwala and Jhelum. Similarly, the train will depart from Rawalpindi at 5 am and reach Lahore at 9:25 am via same route.

The officials said that the both the up and down trains would comprise, two AC business class, two AC standard class, five economy class and one power van.