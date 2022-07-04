Gujranwala court punished the hunter, let 166 caged birds fly for freedom

GUJRANWALA: A local court freed caged birds, illegally caught by a hunter from the wild.

Judicial Magistrate Rana Alamgeer let 166 house sparrows free in the sessions court here. The birds were illegally caught by a local hunter.

The magistrate also imposed 10,000 rupees fine and seven days jail term to hunter Arshad for his illegal act.

Punjab Wildlife Department officials had arrested the man with caged sparrows over illegal hunting of birds.

The department officials had brought the sparrows, recovered from possession of the hunter, to the sessions court.

The magistrate while handing fine and jail sentence to the hunter, let the birds fly to their freedom.