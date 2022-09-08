The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday postponed by-elections in 13 constituencies of the National Assembly.

Members of the Election Commission, the Secretary of the Election Commission, and senior officers of the Election Commission attended a meeting of the ECP.

While briefing the participants, the Secretary Election Commission said that in some constituencies of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Election Commission had scheduled by-elections for September 11, 25, and October 2, 2022.

The Secretary Election Commission said that the recent disasters and floods in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and South Punjab had disrupted the means of transportation.

ECP confirmed that a new date of the polling in the 13 national and provincial assembly seats will be announced upon the improvement of conditions.

Among the constituencies in which the election has been postponed are NA-157, PP-139 Sheikhupura, PP-241 Bahawalnagar, NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Karam, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana, NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi Karachi, NA-246 Karachi and PP-209 Khanewal.