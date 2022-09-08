ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) wants Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take up the matter of the unprofessional attitude shown by Afghan players during the Pakistan-Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 game, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to avoid such incidents in future.

The Committee has strongly condemned the unprofessional and unethical attitude of Afghan players during the Pak-Afghan game on Wednesday. The Committee which met here at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) under the Chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Nawab Sher said Afghan players misbehaved with Pakistani cricketers during the match which was against the norms and sportsmen spirit.

The Committee also recommended that PCB should take up the issue with its Afghan counterpart to avoid such incidents in future. Meanwhile, the Committee appreciated the performance of the Pakistan cricket team especially pacer Naseem Shah for hitting two sixes in last over for Pakistan and achieving unbelievable victory against Afghanistan.

The Committee also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the disasters caused by recent floods across the country which had ruined the life of majority of Pakistani people. The Committee stressed upon the need to work collectively for the rehabilitation of the affectees and motivate international organizations to support them so that they could take a fresh start in life.

Coming to sports, the Committee expressed concern over insufficient facilities available for Pakistani athletes. It was observed that athletes have been winning medals in their own capacity without any support.

The Committee therefore, directed PSB to develop proper liaison with all provincial governments to provide basic sports facilities to athletes at district level in order to groom their talent as to compete with international players.

However, the Committee also discussed performance of PSB and Gun & Country Club. The Committee directed PSB to take effective measures to generate income from private sector instead of depending on government funds and ease the criteria of membership which would help to promote sports culture and generate revenue for PSB as well.

The Committee appreciated the steps taken by PSB to provide accommodation to athletes so that they could continue their sports activities in a friendly atmosphere. Earlier, Secretary, IPC and DG, PSB briefed the Committee about the efforts made to promote sports culture in Pakistan and problems faced by them in this regards.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Bhindar, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Ms. Shahida Rehmani, Ms. Nasiba Channa and senior officers of the Ministry and other departments.