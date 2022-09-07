Saboor Aly thinks she is Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan

Pakistani television actress Saboor Aly made her personality well-known by playing daring roles in dramas.

People love Saboor and she is one of the few actresses who try to bring variations in their career by the characters they pick up.

Saboor Aly’s sense of humour is something that is underappreciated.

In her latest interview with Fuchsia, Saboor said that she thinks she is the Shahrukh and Salman Khan of Pakistan.

Saboor revealed that Khushhal is five years younger than her and being cast opposite him definitely felt like being a Bollywood Khan who are notorious to work with very young leading ladies.

Last year Saboor Aly plays a character that nobody was expecting, out of the box character Bubbly in Parizaad. Which became a huge success.

Recently the actress got married to a very famous actor named Ali Ansari.