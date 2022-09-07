Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan and Afghanistan to lock horns today

Today’s match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will serve as the fourth contest in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan destroyed India in their first Super 4 game, while Afghanistan was defeated by Sri Lanka.

If Afghanistan suffers one more setback, it will effectively conclude its Asia Cup campaign, while Pakistan would secure the last available spot for the Asia Cup 2022 with a victory.

On Sunday, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz led Pakistan to a five-wicket victory over India. India’s defeat against Sri Lanka has cleared the equation for Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

If Pakistan beats Afghanistan on Wednesday (Today), Sri Lanka and Pakistan will play the final on Sunday.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are both are much familiarized with the UAE conditions. However, the match will be tense and nerve-racking.

Even though Pakistan has a flawless track against Afghanistan, having won both of their encounters in 2013 and 2019, the contest in Sharjah will be open to anybody.

Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Ibrahim Zadran are in-form Afghan batters. Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Nabi are yet to perform well for the side.

Meanwhile, despite missing their skipper and having important players injured, Pakistan has been able to produce a stunning victory.

In filling in for Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan has performed admirably, scoring 192 runs in three innings. Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah have also contributed, and leftarm all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz scored 42 runs off 20 balls in the last game against India after moving up to the No. 4 position.

Rizwan, who injured his knee on Sunday, has been cleared to play by the Pakistan medical team and will keep his place both at the top of the order, and behind the wicket.