Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma still hopes for Pakistan-India final

It was established that Pakistan and India will not play again in the Asia Cup 2022 after a vital encounter of the Super Four stage ended in a six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka. However, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is still optimistic that Pakistan and India will face off in the final.

“Don’t worry, there will be another clash between Pakistan and India in the final of the Asia Cup,” said Indian captain Rohit Sharma during a post-match press conference after losing a match against Srilanka.

The Indian captain responded to the team’s second straight loss in the competition by claiming that everyone on the team was capable and that’s why they were competing in the Asia Cup.

“Despite the defeat, we are trying to keep the dressing room environment good,” he added.

Sharma said he was unhappy following Arshdeep Singh’s catch drop in the game against India, in response to the controversy surrounding it. “We don’t see social media and are still hopeful of a victory.”

Yesterday, Sri Lanka produced an impressive run chase to down India by six wickets on Tuesday and leave their opponents staring at an early exit from the Asia Cup. If Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday, they will face Sri Lanka in Sunday’s final and knock out arch rivals India in the process. Half-centuries from openers Pathum Nissanka (52) and Kusal Mendis (57) gave Sri Lanka the perfect start to their chase of 174 in the Super Four game. India hit back with a flurry of wickets, but Bhanuka Rajapaksa and captain Dasun Shanaka helped Sri Lanka get over the line, with two scrambled byes off the penultimate ball completing the job.