Kareena Kapoor responds to Jehangir Ali Khan’s Grumpy Expression on Camera

Actress Kareena Kapoor has explained why her youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan, nickname Jeh, “appears grumpy” on camera. In a recent interview, Kareena also shared how she is raising her two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. She said her sons “need to understand” that she and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, are “working parents”.

Paparazzi often click on photos of Jehangir Ali Khan and the toddler appears with a serious expression on his face. Kareena and Saif welcomed Jeh in February 2021. The couple became parents to Taimur in 2016. Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years, they got married on October 16, 2012.

Kareena responded to Jeh’s expressions in such a way that on “grumpy” look on camera: “You can ask him that when he’s 18 or 20 and if he’s even ready to answer those questions! Maybe he looks grumpy because he wonders why people keep taking pictures of him.”

She also spoke about Taimur and Jeh’s upbringing: “My kids have to understand that because Saif and I are working parents. And I always told Taimur that I’d been going to work since he was seven months old. I make it a point to tell her that some days I have to go out, and other days her dad has to. It’s something he’s figured out, and he and Jeh have to learn to understand that their parents are both working so we can all have a good life. You must respect the fact that the lady of the house also works. They must know that their mother is also going to work. Work is a part of me that will always be there. This is how my boys should be raised.”