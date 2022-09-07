Angelina Jolie sues Brad Pitt for $250 million. Angelina Jolie has sued ex-husband Brad Pitt for using their jointly owned French winery against her in divorce proceedings.

In court documents obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, the actress reveals how the couple bought the 1300-acre property. It was in the South of France. It multiplied investments to grow their business.

Jolie claims Pitt launched a campaign to “seize control” of the property “in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings” and to “ensure… Jolie would never see a dime.”

Angelina Jolie sues Brad Pitt for $250 million

Pitt also made the mother-of-seven sign a “hush-clause” to keep her from spilling details of their marriage fallout.

Ever since the divorce, Pitt and his partners have “squandered tens of millions of Chateau Miraval’s money on vanity projects that have little, if any, business justification”

Jolie adds that Pitt also “caused Chateau Miraval to spend [several million dollars] on reconstructing stone walls using stone masons from Croatia.

“These funds were also spent over Jolie’s and Nouvel’s objection,” it says.