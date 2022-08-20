Brad Pitt hit kids and slapped Angelina Jolie in a flight. Brad Pitt has been accused of having terrorized Angelina Jolie and his six kids in a drunken rage, during a mid-air flight from France to Los Angeles.

New York Post writer Maureen Callahan issued this side-by-side comparison.

After much speculation, the subjects of an anonymous 2016 lawsuit in which the plaintiff alleges being assaulted by her “then-husband” on a private plane have been revealed as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. https://t.co/vP49BZusoF — Variety (@Variety) August 17, 2022

She recounted the aeroplane encounter between Brad, Angelina and their six kids.

She started by addressing the statement and noted, “When Jolie emerged from the bathroom, she says her children asked if she was OK. Pitt, Jolie says, pushed her as she bent down to hug them, yelling, “No, mommy’s not OK. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy.”

She also added, “All six of their children were witnesses, as were onboard staff. It’s safe to assume they all saw Pitt lunge at son Maddox, as Jolie says here, that they saw Pitt fling, Jolie, like a rag doll when she attempted to intervene, and that they heard Pitt call her a [expletive].”

“That they all saw and heard Pitt stalk up and down the aisle. He exploded every half hour or so as he drank and terrorized the children.”

She alleged that she “later” learned that “this caused approximately $25,000 in damages”. After the pour, the Ad Astra actor allegedly “laughed and walked away to get another drink”.

At another point during the flight, Pitt allegedly poured beer on Jolie “and the blanket she was sleeping under.”