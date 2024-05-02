President directs to crush criminals in ‘unruly Sindh’

President Asif Ali Zardari chaired a high-level law and order meeting at CM House in Karachi on Wednesday, directing Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to launch an extensive operation against street criminals in Karachi, dacoits in the Kacha area, and drug traffickers across the province, in coordination with other regions.

Expressing zero tolerance for illegal land occupation, President Zardari directed the chief minister for its immediate cessation. He urged for the implementation of posting tenures for police officers, with strict performance monitoring and removal protocols for underperforming officers.

Additionally, President Zardari instructed the chief minister to ensure foolproof security for foreign nationals residing and working in Sindh, with particular emphasis on safeguarding Chinese nationals involved in CPEC-related projects.

The meeting, attended by key officials including Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal IT Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, focused on enhancing security measures. Notable attendees also included Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon, Minister of Energy Nasir Hussain Shah, and other provincial and federal officials.

CM Murad apprised the president of the ‘improving’ law and order situation, highlighting recent peaceful events such as the visit of the Iranian president and the smooth conduct of PSL and international cricket matches. He assured the president of daily monitoring and proactive measures to maintain law and order in the province.

During the meeting, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) provided a comprehensive briefing on the current state of law and order. President Zardari was informed that while crimes against persons had slightly decreased compared to the previous year, there was a concerning rise in property crimes. Efforts to address these issues were discussed, including strategies to reduce crime rates across various categories.

In response to inquiries, Zardari was briefed on the fluctuating trends in street crime cases, revealing a slight decrease in March and April compared to January and February.

Regarding crime resolution, it was reported that out of 48 street crime cases resulting in 49 fatalities, 27 cases have been resolved with 43 arrests and 13 fatalities in encounters. Similarly, out of 136 cases involving 174 injuries, 49 cases have been resolved with 114 arrests and nine fatalities in encounters.

Chief Minister Murad highlighted Karachi’s remarkable improvement in the global crime index, dropping from sixth place in 2014 to 82nd in 2024. He juxtaposed Karachi’s crime index of 56.5 with other major cities, emphasising the city’s comparatively ‘lower crime rate’. President Zardari expressed concern over Karachi’s persistent high crime rate despite lacking discernible reasons.

Efforts to combat street crime include the revitalisation of the Shaheen Force with 386 deployed motorcycles, bolstering Madadgar-15 with 168 additional vehicles and 120 motorcycles, and proposals for E-Tagging of repeat offenders and the Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4) project.

President Zardari directed CM Murad to ensure effective execution of the operation against street crime to bolster public confidence. He questioned why police were not targeting markets and individuals involved in the sale of stolen goods, emphasising the need for action and progress reporting.

MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui praised President Zardari’s focus on Karachi’s law and order, suggesting monthly meetings to enhance citizen trust in the government.

Concerning the Kacha area, measures such as the establishment of 107 police pickets along the left bank of the River Indus and efforts to combat kidnapping were discussed. President Zardari instructed the establishment of police pickets on the right bank to cover Shikarpur and Kashmore districts. Regarding dacoit operations, it was reported that 63 dacoits were killed, 120 injured, and 418 arrested, with 469 weapons recovered. President Zardari urged intensified operations against dacoits and severe measures against kidnappers.

He instructed the completion of the Karachi Safe City project, fencing/dualisation of the Northern bypass, and development along the River Indus. He directed community engagement to resolve tribal feuds in the Kacha areas. President Zardari directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to facilitate Sindh Police in acquiring sensitive equipment. Regarding narcotics, coordinated efforts between police, Rangers, and the ET&NC department were emphasised.

Furthermore, he instructed measures to prevent drug infiltration into educational institutions and launch awareness campaigns for parents and teachers.

President Zardari assured the MQM-P delegation of personal oversight in improving the city’s law and order, stressing the issue’s importance and his commitment to addressing it.