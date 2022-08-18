Angelina Jolie’s ‘never-ending’ attacks to cause ‘most pain’ to Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce feud have taken a new turn.

According to a source, Pitt claims Jolie is deliberately trying to hurt him by resurfacing their plane conflict in 2016.

Through an anonymous identity, the Maleficent star lodged a complaint to the FBI alleging that Pitt, picked up a fight with her and their kids on a flight from France to Los Angeles.

“They investigated it. They prepared materials, reviewed it together and decided not to charge him,” says the source.

“What are the motivations of a person to take up court time and public resources in filing an anonymous FOIA request for the material they have had for years? There’s only one: to inflict the most amount of pain on her ex. There is no benefit to this. It is harmful to the children and the entire family for this to be made public.”

Says the Pitt source, “This is not a factual document. This is what she claimed happened. It was investigated and there were no charges brought. It’s standard for these types of things to not be released.”

The source adds that Pitt is “generally in a good headspace considering the frustrations around these circumstances.”

“It’s wave after wave of attempts to hurt him,” says the source. “He has remained virtually completely silent other than to acknowledge things he could do better. He has remained silent on this issue because he knows that’s the best thing for his kids, what’s best for everybody. He has maintained that stance despite a never-ending barrage of attacks and attempts made to use the courts against him.”

Jolie and Pitt share Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.