7 policemen injured in DG Khan attack

At least seven officials of Punjab Police were injured early on Wednesday when terrorists targeted a checkpost on the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inter-provincial border.

According to a spokesperson of the force, terrorists affiliated with a banned organisation attacked the Jhangi Police Checkpost, situated in the Wahova area of DG Khan. This was the second assault on the post in as many months. The terrorists targeted the personnel stationed at the checkpoint with the aim of capturing them.

Upon receiving news of the attack, the DG Khan regional police officer (RPO) and the district police officer (DPO) promptly arrived at the site to offer assistance with a sizeable contingent of the local police force.

Around 15 to 20 militants launched a fierce assault from multiple directions, utilizing rocket launchers, grenades, and other small arms. According to sources, the personnel of the Punjab Police bravely engaged the attackers and fought back for three hours. After encountering stiff resistance from the police officers, the terrorists retreated from the scene.

“Punjab Police is alert and will never let terrorists succeed in their nefarious intentions,” affirmed Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr. Osman Anwar. Among those injured were Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Imran, Constables Mohammad Aamir, Aashiq Zain, Rahmatullah, Sanaullah, Elite Force Constable Tariq, and others. Before the attack, the RPO and DPO had visited the checkpost to brief the stationed personnel on the looming threat of assaults and to rehearse defensive strategies.

Additionally, supplementary personnel, essential equipment, and weapons had already been provided to fortify the Jhangi checkpost. Personnel were instructed to remain vigilant, conduct mock exercises, and utilize protective gear at all times. On Monday, an alert was sounded following intelligence reports of potential terrorist attacks targeting the inter-provincial checkpost. The inter-provincial checkpost faced an attack by terrorists on December 14, 2023.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Police Check Post Hazrat Umar Farooq (Jhangi) in DG Khan. IG Punjab met the brave policemen who foiled the terrorist attack. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar hugged the brave police officials who bravely repulsed the terrorist attack. IG punjab appreciated the police personnel who showed exemplary courage, determination and bravery in the line of duty. IG Punjab gave 50 thousand rupees each to all the jawans posted at the check post and 01 lakh cash reward each to the injured officials. IG Punjab inspected the damage caused to police check post Hazrat Umar Farooq (Jhangi) due to terrorist attack. RPO DG Khan and other officers briefed IG Punjab about the details of the incident and the challenges faced by the police.