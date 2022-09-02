Google announces $500,000 donation for flood relief efforts

Google announced on Thursday that it would contribute $50000 to Pakistani flood relief efforts.

Google Southeast Asia Vice President Stephanie Davis said on LinkedIn that the company would donate the money, which is equal to around Rs110 million, to the Centre for Disaster Philanthropy through Google.org.

She added that The Focus for Disaster Philanthropy would, in order, provide sub-appropriation to locals that are on the front lines of change response and recovery, she added.

“Our hearts go out to each and everyone impacted by the ongoing floods in Pakistan. Even when faced with the fear of having their homes washed away and vital farmland destroyed, we have also witnessed Pakistan and communities coming together to help each other. “We are inspired by their bravery, and we want to help,” Davis pointed out in the post.

She added that the company would discover more ways to help Pakistan through its gadgets and supplies.

Individually , Google’s Regional Head for South Asian Frontier Markets, Farhan Qureshi, said workers had contributed over Rs72m in personal donations and company contests.

Too soon this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that his company would donate to them and recovery efforts.

“The floods in Pakistan and surrounding areas are devastating humanitarian disasters. “Our thoughts are with those that have lost loved ones, the many displaced families, and all those affected,” he had tweeted.

“Monster” monsoon floods have wiped away 45% of the nation’s agriculture, mostly in Sindh, and have cost an estimated $10 billion in losses overall, according to Climate Change Minister Sherry Reh­man. She estimates that almost 70% of the country’s districts are currently underwater. Pakistan as a whole, or an area about the size of the UK, is underwater.

According to official data, 110 districts have been affected, with 34 in Balochistan, 33 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16 in Sindh, and the remaining districts in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

The floods have damaged many lives as at least 1,191 people, including 399 children, have died in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the United Nations and the Pakistani government highlighted an outbreak appeal for $160 million to help the country handle the destructive floods.