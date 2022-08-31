Jemima Goldsmith seeks global support for Pakistan flood victims

The ex-wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, British socialite Jemima Goldsmith, has urged the international community to give generously to help those impacted by the floods in Pakistan.

People living in Pakistan as well as that outside have been shocked by images of flooded roads and fields and people forced to spend their days and nights outside due to their homes being destroyed by floods.

In a series of tweets, she has uploaded videos of the devastation caused by worst floods in the country’s history, and has appealed to the people for help.

In one of her tweets, she has named those charity organisations which are helping the flood-affected people in these times of crisis, while in the other she has given the account numbers of the Bank of Punjab (BoP) and Bank of Khyber (BoK) where people could deposit their money.

One third of Pakistan is underwater. 33 MILLION PEOPLE (1 in 7 Pakistanis) are affected. 2,000 + people so far killed, one third of whom are believed to be children. Please help by donating. #Pakistan 🇵🇰⚠️❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Dh3k2sAadl — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) August 30, 2022

In yet another tweet, Jemima has said that close to 2, 000 people have so far died due to floods in the country while over 33 million have been affected, one-third of whom are children.