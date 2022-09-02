Harnessing Solar Energy in Pakistan

Pakistan is a paramount target for solar energy as it has numerous cities with extremely hot temperatures, which allow the highest penetration of sunlight. Solar energy in Pakistan is deemed to be an alternative source of energy for economic prosperity. It is an abundant resource in Pakistan, which is useful for the generation of electricity. It aids in electricity generation without harming the environment. Electricity generation by the use of solar power does not contribute to any greenhouse gas effect or carbon emissions. The degree of climate change is decreased and environmental protection is ensured.

Solar energy in Pakistan has a positive impact on residential areas, and corporations. The dwellers of several residential societies enjoy savings in their electricity bills by accessing solar panels. The residents can power their electronic appliances using solar panels, which reduces the shortfall of electricity in the country. Though the installation cost is high, and any roof damage from the installation of solar panels can lead to leakages, the benefits of cost savings and generation of clean energy to power the homes are enormous.

The domestic residents are able to access solar energy by the installation of photovoltaic panels on their rooftops. The solar power cells used on the photovoltaic panels consist of the positive or the negative field. These consist of the photons, and the silicon absorbs photons. Once the photons become free as electrons, they pass through the electric wires as electricity to power the appliances.

Owing to the problem of shortfall of electricity, especially during the summers, solar panels can aid in improving energy access for industries.

The industrial sector of Pakistan can rely on the usage of solar panels for generating heat for several industrial purposes such as the production, and processing of chemicals, minerals and foods, oil recovery and processing of minerals. Owing to the problem of shortfall of electricity, especially during the summers, solar panels can aid in improving energy access for industries. It can lead to enhanced production and employment opportunities for individuals. It can further strengthen the economy by raising the per capita income and accelerating the export potential thereby improving the trade balance.

Solar energy is useful in different industrial operations whereby it heats the oil. The oil is used to produce steam, which operates the machinery, mechanical cycles and turbines to produce electricity. It further powers the machinery to be directed for industrial purposes. Though the solar panels used in the industries reduce electricity bills, the cost of production using the solar panels in the industries is high, and its installation is time-consuming. Solar energy equipment is usually imported from China, which is costly. It does not offer after-sales services of warranties or guarantees because the Chinese solar companies do not exist locally.

Nonetheless, there exists a massive potential for the implementation of solar energy in Pakistan as for nearly 10 hours each day, the average solar radiation intensity ranges from 1500 watts per square meter to 2750 watts per square meter. This is particularly predominant in areas of southern Punjab, Sindh and Baluchistan across the year. Nearly 45 to 83 megawatts of power can be generated every month in these regions. Hence, these benefits generated from the generation of solar energy for domestic, and industrial consumers strongly advocate the wide-scale implementation of solar panels in Pakistan. There is a dire need to seek maximum technical assistance from the government authorities to overcome the technical issues relevant to the implementation of solar energy.

To date, Pakistani governments have commissioned six solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 430 megawatts to supply electricity to the national grid station. These are predominant in Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park situated in the desert of Lal Sohanra in Cholistan, Bahawalpur, has one of the largest solar plants in the country with a capacity of 100 megawatts at peak in a covered area of 500 acres. The present-day government has launched a comprehensive National Solar Policy for the provision of environmental-friendly low-cost solar energy to address the nation’s energy crisis. All these initiatives must be pursued with sheer consistency, determination and hard efforts to tap the best usage of solar power in the country. The facility of net metering should be extensively provided to the consumers in the country to avail the green way of electricity generation. This is deemed to be important in making the country self-reliant in the field of energy so that the issues of power theft, circular debt and distribution losses are minimized.

