PR earned record high revenue in year 2023-24: DG Railway

Director General (DG) Public Relations (PR) Pakistan Railways Dr. Hassan Tahir Bukhari Tuesday said that his department had reached a record high in revenue earnings of Rs 88 billion at the end of the financial year 2023-24 and providing modern amenities to passengers where they are being facilitated with standardized toilet systems.

Talking to a PTV news channel he said the PR’s land-lease revenue was also being increased by Rs10bn for FY 2024-25″, adding, that Pakistan Railway credited achievement to the tireless work of the employees.

He said his organization determination to further increase the income to Rs 1 trillion next financial year, adding that with private partnership Pakistan Railway will get its set targets soon.He said 40% earned 40% increase in revenue as compared to previous years.

While explaining the current facilities provided to passengers, he said Pakistan Railway launched a series of ambitious projects aimed at revolutionizing railway infrastructure where a modern international standardized based toilet system was also being introduced for the passenger’s facilities.

He said PR striving hard to transform railway stations into dynamic hubs that cater to the diverse needs of passengers, adding that PR stations are enhancing various facilities and amenities, such as accessibility, waiting areas, toilets, WI-Fi, and accurate timing of trains.

He said with the start of ML-3 project we will increase our connectivity with neighboring countries like China, adding that the railways’ modernization enhances connectivity and catalysis Pakistan’s journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse.

DG said the passengers have the facility of online booking and e-ticketing through which they can purchase e-tickets for their journey on the official website of Pak Railways or through the smartphone application which is available on Google Play Store.

He said earlier, Pakistan Railways also launched a state-of-the-art dining car for passengers, adding, that Pakistan Railways has also decided to improve the service related to cleanliness and passengers’ rest and sleeping.

“We are also providing the up-to-the-mark transportation system, Green line project is also a landmark contribution for the Railway department”, he added.

To better manage the crowd the arrival and departures shall be separated while integrating with the last mile connectivity with metro, bus and taxis, he added.

He said Pakistan Railways has also started the upgradation of major railway stations across the country on modern lines to facilitate the passengers.

Pakistan Railways is all set to launch a ‘Summer Vacation Special Train’ to facilitate and accommodate the passengers between Rawalpindi-Karachi from July 5 to July 30.

“All the preparation to launch the train is already completed on the direction of Secretary Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The official said that the special train (50-Dn) would commence its journey from Rawalpindi on July 5 and continue to operate on July 8, 11, 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, and 29. He said the departing at 12:30 pm, is scheduled to arrive at Karachi Cantt at 2:15 pm the following day.

The official said that the return service (49-Up) would depart from Karachi Cantt on July 6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 21, 24, 27, and 30, starting at 8:45 pm and reaching Rawalpindi at 10 pm the next day.

He said this initiative aims to provide a comfortable and convenient travel option for citizens during the summer vacation period. The train would make stops at major stations including Jhelum, Lalamusa, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Raiwind, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Rohri, and Hyderabad, he added.

He said the Summer Vacation Special Train would feature two AC standard coaches, two AC business coaches, five economy class coaches, one brake van, and one power plant.

Additionally, the official said that six economy class coaches would be added from Lahore to further accommodate passengers.