Double-shift schools program in KP to benefit 78,375 students

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai has said revolutionary measures are made for uplift of education under the Human Capital Investment Project in the selected districts of the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting where he said 150 schools, 327 ALP centers, and 386 girls’ community schools under the double-shift schools program were being established.

He said those programmes under the project would benefit a total of 78,375 students but the target for the project had been set at 300,000 children besides providing facilities to 55 percent girls and 45 percent boy students. So far, 977 teachers from 500 schools have been trained, and the CPD program will also begin soon to train over 100,000 teachers.

Moreover, he said 1,500 school leaders and 2,000 childhood education teachers will also be trained under the project and course modules had been prepared. Additionally, 9,514 teachers have been trained under the induction program, with plans to train another 25,000 teachers.

He said that work is in progress to establish a digital studio for digital courses, digitized lectures, and online courses. The project includes the construction of 872 classrooms, with a target of building 1,400 classrooms. Furthermore, 120 primary schools will be upgraded to middle schools, and 42 schools from middle to high levels.

He directed officials to set deadlines for the completion of each segment of the project and to expedite the work to ensure timely completion. During the meeting, it was also revealed that 532 schools damaged by floods would be rebuilt under the project.

The education minister emphasized that the benefits of this project would reach students, teachers, and the public. Completion of this project will increase literacy rates, boost enrollment, and control the dropout ratio in the selected districts.

The meeting was attended by education secretary Masood Ahmed, Special secretary Asfand Yar Khattak and officials of Human Capital Investment Project and education department.