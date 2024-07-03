Nine terrorists killed in two KP operations

Security forces killed nine terrorists in two separate operations in KP on Monday, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

According to the ISPR, in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Tira area of Khyber district, security forces eliminated seven terrorists, including high-value targets. Among the dead were Terrorist Commander Najeeb, also known as Abdulur Rehman, and Terrorist Commander Ishfaq, also known as Muavia. These individuals were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area and were wanted by law enforcement agencies.

In a separate operation in Lakki Marwat district, troops engaged and killed two more terrorists.