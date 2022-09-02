PHP teams asked to increase field patrolling

According to the vision of Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar, teams of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) are engaged on all the highways of the province to protect people’s life and property, prevent accidents and ensure traffic flow.

They are actively working for smooth flow and are also diligently performing the duties of the first response force in their beat areas. IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar has directed that the PHP teams on all the highways of the province should increase field patrolling in their beat areas and make it more effective by taking preferential measures to prevent crimes as well as help and guide the citizens.

Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Riaz Nazir Gara held a video link meeting with regional officers. DIG PHP Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, and SSP PHP Headquarters Usman Ijaz Bajwa also attended the meeting, says a press release.

All the regional officers briefed the additional IG PHP about the three months performance of the region under their command. Giving instructions, the additional IG said that the safety of life and property of the people should be ensured on the roads.

“Every officer and personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol should perform their duties diligently and adopt an exemplary attitude towards the public so that a more positive impression of PHP can be established,” he said.

He directed to play the role of first responder in accidents and tragedies so that the public’s confidence in PHP may become better. The additional IGP directed that flood victims should be helped in all possible ways in flood-affected areas, they should be treated with kindness and gentleness so that they can get all the help in difficult time. He appreciated the efforts of PHP DG Khan for helping the flood victims in Dera Ghazi Khan region, and directed them to perform their duties with the same spirit in the future. He directed that the regional MTOs should give special attention to the maintenance and repair of government vehicles and the available resources should be utilized in the best possible manner.