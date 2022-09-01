River Indus continues to run in high flood

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus was flowing in “high flood” in Taunsa–Guddu-Sukkur Reaches with “medium flood” at Kotri.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, it was flowing in “Low Flood” at its upstream location (i.e. at Chashma) and under Normal Flow Conditions at Tarbela & Kalabagh. Currently, River Kabul is flowing in “Low Flood” (77,000 cusecs) at Nowshera and in Normal Flow Condition at Warsak (upstream Nowshera).

Other main Rivers of Indus River System i.e Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej continues to flow in normal flow conditions. Yesterday’s trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Pakistan has moved away eastwards whereas Weak Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan and adjoining areas.

At present, weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into central parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet. Mainly dry weather has been predicted by FFD, Lahore over most parts of the country; however isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers.

According to FFD, Lahore, scattered thunderstorm /rain with Isolated heavy falls is expected over upper catchments of all the Major Rivers from September 4-6. For the same period, medium to high level flood is likely to continue in River Indus (downstream Chashma).