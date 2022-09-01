Mohenjo-daro ruins in miserable state after monsoon rains

The approximately 5,000-year-old ruins of the ancient civilisation of Mohenjo-daro were not immune to the catastrophic impacts of downpours, just as Sindh’s record-breaking monsoon rains and floods left a trail of destruction in human settlements.

Natural disasters have severely damaged DK Area, Muneer Area, Stupa, Great Bath, and other significant locations of these ruins.

The Paris Stairs, the Stupa, and the DK Area at Mohenjo-daro are in extremely bad shape.

The civilization’s ruins were initially found in 1911, and excavation work at the location began in 1921 under the direction of renowned British archaeologist Sir John Marshall.

However, just 10% of these ruins, which cover 500 acres of land, have been discovered thus far.

Mohenjo-daro has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Curator Ihsan Ali Abbasi claims that even though these ruins are not submerged in water, they have still been damaged by frequent rain.

He also mentioned that the repair work on the property will soon start following UNESCO’s directions.