RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday said the central ceremony at General Headquarters (GHQ) to commemorate Defence & Martyrs Day on September 6 was postponed in solidarity with the flood affected people of Pakistan.

The ISPR DG in a tweet on Pakistan Army media wing’s official Twitter handle shared this decision. He further wrote that “Pakistan Armed Forces shall continue serving our brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods.”

The Pakistan Army has established 212 relief collection points to support flood affected people. As many as 81 relief collection points in Sindh, 73 in Punjab, 41 in Balochistan and 17 in KPK are functioning.