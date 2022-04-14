Army Chief General Bajwa doesn’t want an extension: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa will neither seek an extension nor will accept any.

Addressing a press briefing DG ISPR said the army chief Qamar Bajwa will not accept an extension and will retire on November 29.

The DG ISPR asked political parties and the public not to drag the Pakistan Army into politics.

During the presser, the DG ISPR condemned the propaganda campaign to malign the Pakistan Army and create division between the military and society.

While reposing a question regarding the United States asking for operational bases in Pakistan Major Gen Babar Iftikhar said, “The US did not even ask for bases and there was no mention of it on any level.”

DG ISPR rejected British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Urdu report related to the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the events at the PM House.

The ISPR director general further revealed that the former prime minister had approached the COAS Bajwa to mediate and help find a solution to the political crisis.