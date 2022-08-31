VMAs full list of winners: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles nabs biggest wins

Rapper Bad Bunny scored MTV’s artist of the year award while singer Taylor Swift won the video of the year award at the annual Video Music Awards on Monday morning. Taylor also announced her new album, Midnights, at the award show. Lizzo’s About Damn Time won the song of the year award, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House won the album of the year award. Nicky Minaj and Chili Peppers also took home the awards for best hip-hop and best rock, respectively. Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow won the best collaboration for Industry Baby. BTS won the group of the year award. BLACKPINK, City Girls, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Silk Sonic were also nominated in the category. BLACKPINK’s Lisa won the best K-pop award for Lalisa. BTS was also nominated in the same category for their song, Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment). The viewers were also treated to performances from Anitta, Blackpink, Lizzo, Maneskin, Jack Harlow, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco. Kane Brown made history as the first male country singer to ever perform at the VMAs.