Woman dies as 134 bitten by venomous snakes in Nowshera

Venomous snakes agitated by the flood waters were on the prowl in affected areas as only in the Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 134 cases of snake bites were reported of which one woman died due to not receiving in-time medical aid. According to the Health Department, lack of anti-venom was leading to deaths and disabilities among people of flood-hit areas. It said prior information about the presence of venomous snakes and other insects in flood water was forwarded to the people in affected areas but still scores of people have been bitten by the venomous creatures. In the Nowshera district, 134 such cases were reported of which a woman from Muhib Banda died due to not receiving timely medical aid. The woman was bitten at her home by a venomous snake. The Department said that snakes have become more dangerous and agitated due to hunger and biting everything that comes in their way. On the other hand, because of a lack of proper cures for snake bites and anti-venom, the victims were not receiving proper medical cover which may cause a surge in the number of deaths due to snake and other venomous creatures’ bites.