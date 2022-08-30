Meera’s Fund Raising Performance for Flood in NYC

Meera’s fundraising dance performance for Flood in NYC is a unique one for fundraising. Many Artists have been seen selling their artwork to help flood affectees and play their role in this critical juncture. Pakistani Film Actress Meera played her role in an astonishing way. Her dance performance for generating funds at Times Square New York has had her fans flabbergasted. She requested the audience and viewers to raise money for helping in Flood Relief Funds.

Meera posted videos and pictures of performance in New York wearing a formal Pakistani attire and said “as long as at least one bereaved family is able to have a roof over their heads.”

Meera wrote a caption beneath her Instagram post “Today I performed in New York to raise money for the flood victims. My sincere request to Muslims everywhere is as follows: ‘Please let’s join hands and work towards this jointly. Let’s just open our hearts and homes to the families of flood victims. Together we can accomplish anything. Let’s not belittle those that ask for assistance. Together We Can”.

Please let’s join hands and work towards this jointly. Let’s just open our hearts and homes to the families of flood victims. Together, we can accomplish anything. Let’s not belittle those that ask for assistance. Together, we can.”

She also thanked the chief organizer Ayesha Ali and Brooklyn fundraising event for the invitation and for providing her the opportunity to participate in this noble cause.

In another post she appreciated ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan’s fund raising for the flood victims writing on her Instagram post “ Imran khan is going to raise funds for the flood victims via telethon shortly. I request all of my fans to come forward and support the great cause”