Punjab govt launches flood relief donations website

In a new development, the Punjab government has launched a flood relief donations website to collect funds for the flood victims. The website is very easy to use and one can donate easily to help flood-affected families. One has to enter his/her name, email, and amount on the website. Here is a link to the website: https://floodrelief2022.punjab.gov.pk/ Meanwhile, the Punjab government is also raising funds for flood affectees through a telethon. “ہمارے قائد، ہمارے لیڈر نے جب بھی کال کی قوم نے بڑھ چڑھ کر حصہ لیا، اللہ کی مدد عین موقع پر پہنچتی ہے، شاید ہی کوئی ایسا خوش قسمت لیڈر ہو۔” وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب چوہدری پرویز الہٰی pic.twitter.com/AOrJeW85Fd — CM Punjab Updates (@CMPunjabPK) August 29, 2022