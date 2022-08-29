Punjab govt launches flood relief donations website

In a new development, the Punjab government has launched a flood relief donations website to collect funds for the flood victims.

The website is very easy to use and one can donate easily to help flood-affected families.

One has to enter his/her name, email, and amount on the website.

Here is a link to the website:

https://floodrelief2022.punjab.gov.pk/

Meanwhile, the Punjab government is also raising funds for flood affectees through a telethon.